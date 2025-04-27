Left Menu

Captain Chhangte's Strike Secures Mumbai City a Semi-Final Spot

Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the second half to lead Mumbai City to a 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi, securing a semi-final berth in the Kalinga Super Cup. After a goalless first half, Chhangte's 71st-minute goal clinched the win in a match characterized by missed chances and solid defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:12 IST
Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte struck in the second half to propel Mumbai City to a narrow 1-0 victory against Inter Kashi, earning them a semi-final spot in the Kalinga Super Cup on Sunday.

Neither team registered a shot on target in the first half, which was dominated by midfield battles. Vikram Partap Singh's missed opportunity to score symbolized the early struggles, as his heavy touch allowed defenders to neutralize the threat.

The breakthrough occurred in the 71st minute when Chhangte capitalized on a deflected ball in the box, dispatching it beyond the goalkeeper to secure the decisive goal. Mumbai City's persistent offensive efforts were ultimately rewarded, as they move forward in the tournament.

