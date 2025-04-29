Left Menu

Punjab Kings' New Era: Playoff Hopes on the Rise

Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab Kings' opener, expresses optimism about his team's playoff prospects under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting. He credits their fresh approach and the trust of the team management for this positive outlook, highlighting a different style of play this season.

Punjab Kings' opener Prabhsimran Singh is optimistic about the team's chances of reaching the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014. The team's new leadership, featuring captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, has brought a breath of fresh air, according to Singh.

Having been with the Punjab Kings since 2019, Singh has worked with different captains and coaches but believes the Iyer-Ponting era is distinctly different. He highlights their positive and supportive approach, which has allowed the team to dominate in matches, despite setbacks like rain impacting games.

Singh, one of two players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, emphasizes that the guidance of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has inspired his growth. Sharing Tendulkar's wisdom, Singh remains committed to learning and improving to repay the team's longstanding faith in him.

