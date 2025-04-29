Japan Dominates Sudirman Cup, Eyes First Title
Japan secured a spot in the Sudirman Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 5-0 win over France. Meanwhile, Malaysia and Indonesia also advanced, defeating Australia and India respectively. Denmark completed Group D's lineup, beating England 5-0. The competition heats up as teams vie for the title.
In a decisive performance, Japan secured their place in the Sudirman Cup quarter-finals, crushing France 5-0 on Tuesday. The Group C powerhouse aims for their first title, having finished as runners-up three times previously. Key victories from mixed doubles pair Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara, along with single wins by Koki Watanabe and Akane Yamaguchi, set the stage for their unassailable lead.
Malaysia, similarly aspiring for their inaugural Sudirman crown, triumphed over Australia with a 4-1 score, boosted by mixed doubles and a string of impressive performances in singles and men's doubles. Australia managed a consolation point when Gronya Somerville and Angela Yu outplayed Go Pei Kee and Carmen Ting in the women's doubles.
In other group matches, former champions Indonesia showed their resilience with a 4-1 victory over India, sealing their advancement with wins from Putri Kusuma Wardani against PV Sindhu, and Jonatan Christie against HS Prannoy. Denmark also breezed into the quarter-finals, dispatching England 5-0, propelled by victories from Jesper Toft, Amalie Magelund, Magnus Johannesen, and Line Kjaersfeldt.
