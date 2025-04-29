India-W Fined for Slow Over-Rate Despite Triumph Over Sri Lanka

In a recent cricket encounter, the India-W team faced a penalty for a slow over-rate during their match against Sri Lanka-W, despite securing a victory. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team was fined five percent of their match fees by the ICC after falling short by one over of the required rate. The decision came after allowances were considered, as per the ICC's report.

The penalty aligns with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct addressing minimum over-rate offenses. Such violations result in a 5% match fee penalty per uncompleted over in the allocated time. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the infraction and approved the sanction, eliminating the need for formal proceedings. Umpires Anna Harris, Nimali Perera, Lyndon Hannibal, and Dedunu de Silva supported the charge.

Despite the setback, India demonstrated remarkable performance, led by Sneh Rana's exceptional bowling and Pratika Rawal's unbeaten innings, achieving a nine-wicket victory in the 148-run chase. Continuing their winning streak, India outperformed South Africa-W in the ongoing Tri series in Colombo, maintaining their top position on the points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)