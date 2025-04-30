Dembele's Minor Injury Clouds PSG Victory
Ousmane Dembele scored the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals before leaving with a minor injury. Despite initial concerns, both Dembele and coach Luis Enrique reassured fans the injury isn't severe. Further tests are scheduled for Wednesday.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele emerged as the hero in the Champions League semifinals, netting the decisive goal against Arsenal in a 1-0 victory. However, he left the pitch in the 70th minute after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury.
Dembele scored just four minutes into the match, giving PSG an early lead. Despite his later exit due to injury, both Dembele and PSG's coach Luis Enrique hinted that the issue is not serious. Enrique labeled it as "nothing serious, something very minor."
French newspaper L'Equipe echoed these comments, quoting Dembele saying, "I felt a little something, but it's OK," before he boarded the team bus. The forward will undergo additional tests on Wednesday as the team prepares to host Arsenal again on May 7.
