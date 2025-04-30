India's Young Boxers Shine with Dominant Medal Haul
India dominated the U-15 Asian Boxing Championships, winning 25 medals, including 10 golds. Women pugilists triumphed in 10 title bouts. In the finals, the U-15 girls' team achieved a clean sweep, securing gold in all categories. The accomplishment boosts India's future boxing prospects.
India showcased an impressive performance at the U-15 and U-17 Asian Boxing Championships, clinching 25 medals, including 10 gold, in the U-15 category, thanks largely to its female pugilists.
The women boxers managed to seize gold in all 10 title bouts they entered in the finals held on Tuesday, with notable victories across various weight categories.
With four Indian male boxers competing in the finals, Sanskar Vinod clinched gold, while his three teammates took home silver. Ahead of the U-17 finals, India has already assured 43 medals, reflecting a promising future for Indian boxing talent.
