Left Menu

India's Young Boxers Shine with Dominant Medal Haul

India dominated the U-15 Asian Boxing Championships, winning 25 medals, including 10 golds. Women pugilists triumphed in 10 title bouts. In the finals, the U-15 girls' team achieved a clean sweep, securing gold in all categories. The accomplishment boosts India's future boxing prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:53 IST
India's Young Boxers Shine with Dominant Medal Haul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

India showcased an impressive performance at the U-15 and U-17 Asian Boxing Championships, clinching 25 medals, including 10 gold, in the U-15 category, thanks largely to its female pugilists.

The women boxers managed to seize gold in all 10 title bouts they entered in the finals held on Tuesday, with notable victories across various weight categories.

With four Indian male boxers competing in the finals, Sanskar Vinod clinched gold, while his three teammates took home silver. Ahead of the U-17 finals, India has already assured 43 medals, reflecting a promising future for Indian boxing talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025