Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History in IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricketer, became the youngest to score a T20 century in the IPL. His performance against Gujarat Titans has grabbed attention, making him a fearless player to watch. Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult praised the young talent, emphasizing teamwork and individual brilliance as keys to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:25 IST
Mumbai Indians' star pacer, Trent Boult, has expressed excitement about facing the budding cricket sensation, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals. While acknowledging the young player's historic performance, Boult asserted that there's no reason for concern on a flat Sawai Mansingh Stadium deck.

Suryavanshi etched his name into cricket's history books by scoring a remarkable 38-ball, 101-run innings against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest player to achieve a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and men's T20 cricket. Boult, however, is challenged but not perturbed by the prospect of bowling to the fearless youngster.

Boult emphasized the importance of teamwork, noting that Mumbai Indians have bounced back from a poor season start with five consecutive wins. He attributed this turnaround to crucial performances from team members, including Jasprit Bumrah, whose leadership and skill significantly uplifted the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

