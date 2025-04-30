Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Heroics Propel Bangladesh to Stunning Test Victory
Bangladesh triumphed over Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the second Test in Chattogram, leveling the series 1-1. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stellar performance, alongside key contributions from Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, and others, helped seal this commanding victory for the hosts.
In a dominant performance, Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh to a resounding win against Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the second Test at Chattogram on Wednesday, ensuring the series ends in a 1-1 stalemate.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, with Sean Williams (67) and Nick Welch (54) constructing a notable 90-run stand as Zimbabwe posted 227 runs. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam excelled with the ball, taking 6 wickets for 60 runs.
In response, Bangladesh's batting line-up, highlighted by an impressive 118-run partnership between Shadman Islam, who scored 120, and Anamul Haque, helped the hosts post 444, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing a crucial 104. Zimbabwe's second innings faltered at 111, largely due to Miraz's 5/32 spell, sealing a convincing victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
