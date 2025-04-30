Left Menu

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Heroics Propel Bangladesh to Stunning Test Victory

Bangladesh triumphed over Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the second Test in Chattogram, leveling the series 1-1. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stellar performance, alongside key contributions from Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, and others, helped seal this commanding victory for the hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:50 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Heroics Propel Bangladesh to Stunning Test Victory
Bangladesh managed to level the series. (Photo- ICC X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a dominant performance, Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh to a resounding win against Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the second Test at Chattogram on Wednesday, ensuring the series ends in a 1-1 stalemate.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, with Sean Williams (67) and Nick Welch (54) constructing a notable 90-run stand as Zimbabwe posted 227 runs. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam excelled with the ball, taking 6 wickets for 60 runs.

In response, Bangladesh's batting line-up, highlighted by an impressive 118-run partnership between Shadman Islam, who scored 120, and Anamul Haque, helped the hosts post 444, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing a crucial 104. Zimbabwe's second innings faltered at 111, largely due to Miraz's 5/32 spell, sealing a convincing victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025