Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Heroics Propel Bangladesh to Stunning Test Victory

In a dominant performance, Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh to a resounding win against Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the second Test at Chattogram on Wednesday, ensuring the series ends in a 1-1 stalemate.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, with Sean Williams (67) and Nick Welch (54) constructing a notable 90-run stand as Zimbabwe posted 227 runs. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam excelled with the ball, taking 6 wickets for 60 runs.

In response, Bangladesh's batting line-up, highlighted by an impressive 118-run partnership between Shadman Islam, who scored 120, and Anamul Haque, helped the hosts post 444, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing a crucial 104. Zimbabwe's second innings faltered at 111, largely due to Miraz's 5/32 spell, sealing a convincing victory.

