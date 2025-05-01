Punjab Kings' Triumph Comes with a Cost

Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match, thanks to the stellar performances by captain Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh.

However, the triumph was marred by Iyer receiving a Rs12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow-over rate. This penalty was imposed as per Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, marking the team's first offence under this clause.

Despite the setback, Iyer and Singh scored crucial fifties, bolstered by a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal, leading their team to a four-wicket win and eliminating the Chennai Super Kings from the play-off race.

(With inputs from agencies.)