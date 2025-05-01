Yuzvendra Chahal Leads Punjab Kings to Victory with Stellar Hat-Trick
Yuzvendra Chahal's instinct-driven hat-trick secured Punjab Kings' victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite conceding runs initially, Chahal's strategic bowling in the death overs dismissed MS Dhoni and others, ending CSK's playoff hopes. The win was further supported by Shreyas Iyer's powerful 72 runs off 41 balls.
Punjab Kings' bowler Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the hero in their thrilling IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings, thanks to his instinct-driven hat-trick.
Though Chahal initially conceded 23 runs, his strategic adjustment in the penultimate over changed the game's trajectory, dismissing MS Dhoni and three others.
Supported by Shreyas Iyer's 72-run blitz, Punjab Kings sealed the crucial victory, ending CSK's playoff pursuit.
