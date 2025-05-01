Yuzvendra Chahal Leads Punjab Kings to Victory with Stellar Hat-Trick

Punjab Kings' bowler Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the hero in their thrilling IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings, thanks to his instinct-driven hat-trick.

Though Chahal initially conceded 23 runs, his strategic adjustment in the penultimate over changed the game's trajectory, dismissing MS Dhoni and three others.

Supported by Shreyas Iyer's 72-run blitz, Punjab Kings sealed the crucial victory, ending CSK's playoff pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)