Grand Finale: Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Set for Iconic Lord's Showdown

The much-anticipated Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will conclude at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5, as revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. The tournament will launch on June 12 and consist of 33 matches, including a thrilling finale at Lord's, which also hosted the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup final.

Beyond Lord's, six additional venues—Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, The Oval, Hampshire Bowl, and the Bristol County Ground—will host matches. The 12-team competition will feature two groups followed by knockout stages, with full schedules set to be announced soon. Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and West Indies are among the teams already qualified, while four more will emerge from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2025.

For ICC Chair Jay Shah, hosting the final at Lord's is significant, recalling the sold-out 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup final. This event marks another milestone in women's cricket, which has seen rising global interest and support. Spectator attendance and viewership have soared since 2017, with records set at previous finals. ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould expressed excitement about hosting at such prestigious venues, especially Lord's, known for its exalted status in the cricket world.

