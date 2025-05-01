Left Menu

AIPA Challenges Sports Ministry's Decision on Pickleball Authority

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) opposes the Sports Ministry's decision to recognize the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) as the National Sports Federation. AIPA criticizes this move, citing a lack of transparency and fairness, and urges a review while highlighting its foundational role in India's pickleball community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:07 IST
Players in action during Pickleball match (Image: AIPA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has voiced strong opposition against the Sports Ministry's recent decision to grant National Sports Federation (NSF) status to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). According to an AIPA press release, the Ministry's move, communicated via an April 25 letter, overlooks nearly two decades of AIPA's dedication to promoting the sport throughout India.

Arvind Prabhoo, AIPA President, expressed disappointment, stating, "We introduced Pickleball to India, built its grassroots network, trained thousands of players, and put India on the international Pickleball map." Prabhoo raised concerns about transparency and fairness in sports governance, urging the Ministry to reconsider its decision in the interest of fairness and sportsmanship.

AIPA argues that the recognition of IPA violates several conditions outlined in the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, such as the minimum three-year existence requirement and state-level representation, neither of which IPA allegedly meets. AIPA believes the recognition follows lobbying efforts and misrepresentation by IPA, potentially impacting India's global sports reputation. The Association calls for an immediate review by the Ministry to ensure fair play and uphold ethical governance in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

