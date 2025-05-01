India Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Thailand in FIFA Friendly

The Indian senior men's national football team is gearing up for a vital FIFA international friendly against Thailand, scheduled for June 4 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, as per the Indian Super League (ISL) website. The friendly is a significant preparatory step for India before their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match against Hong Kong set for June 10.

India began their Group C campaign with a goalless draw with Bangladesh in March. Similarly, Hong Kong and Singapore also drew, with all four teams equal on points after the first round. Head coach Manolo Marquez will lead the Blue Tigers in a preparatory camp starting May 18 in Kolkata, moving to Thailand on May 29. After the friendly, the squad will head directly to Hong Kong to adjust and train ahead of the key qualifier.

In terms of FIFA Rankings, India, ranked 127th, is set to challenge Thailand, ranked 99th. Historically, Thailand leads with 12 wins out of 26 encounters. India has seven wins and seven draws against Thailand. However, the Blue Tigers have the recent advantage, having won both meetings in 2019. Coach Marquez and his team aim to regain their winning form before the critical Hong Kong match.

(With inputs from agencies.)