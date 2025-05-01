Left Menu

India Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Thailand in FIFA Friendly

The Indian football team will face Thailand in a crucial FIFA friendly on June 4. This match serves as preparation for their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Hong Kong. Previously, India drew 0-0 with Bangladesh, while Thailand holds historical dominance in head-to-head encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:50 IST
India Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Thailand in FIFA Friendly
Manolo Marquez (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian senior men's national football team is gearing up for a vital FIFA international friendly against Thailand, scheduled for June 4 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, as per the Indian Super League (ISL) website. The friendly is a significant preparatory step for India before their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match against Hong Kong set for June 10.

India began their Group C campaign with a goalless draw with Bangladesh in March. Similarly, Hong Kong and Singapore also drew, with all four teams equal on points after the first round. Head coach Manolo Marquez will lead the Blue Tigers in a preparatory camp starting May 18 in Kolkata, moving to Thailand on May 29. After the friendly, the squad will head directly to Hong Kong to adjust and train ahead of the key qualifier.

In terms of FIFA Rankings, India, ranked 127th, is set to challenge Thailand, ranked 99th. Historically, Thailand leads with 12 wins out of 26 encounters. India has seven wins and seven draws against Thailand. However, the Blue Tigers have the recent advantage, having won both meetings in 2019. Coach Marquez and his team aim to regain their winning form before the critical Hong Kong match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025