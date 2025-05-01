Left Menu

Suyash Sharma's Triumph Over Adversity: Rising to IPL Stardom

Suyash Sharma's journey to IPL was nearly thwarted by hernias, requiring a surgery in London before the season's start. Despite expected delays, he debuted in the first match, gaining RCB's trust post-surgery. Overcoming personal and family challenges, Suyash has become vital to RCB's bowling success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:26 IST
Suyash Sharma

Suyash Sharma's promising cricket career faced a significant obstacle when multiple hernias threatened his participation in the IPL. Initially set to join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru mid-season, his successful surgery in London enabled him to feature from the tournament's beginning, defying early expectations.

The 21-year-old player's ordeal with hernias had gone undiagnosed for two years, causing him to play through persistent pain. Thanks to RCB's support and physiotherapy in London, he managed to recover just in time, starting his bowling routine only two weeks before the IPL began. His dedication and mental visualization during recovery were crucial to his comeback.

Suyash had limited experience prior to entering the IPL, only playing in Under-25 matches. His perseverance paid off after impressing during KKR trials. While his journey to professional cricket wasn't easy, marked by personal losses and rigorous trials, his family's support remained unwavering—a testament to his resolve and growth as a professional cricketer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

