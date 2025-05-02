Rescue Act: Manchester United and Tottenham's Europa Comeback

In a thrilling display on Thursday, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reignited their hopes in the Europa League semifinals, offering a glimmer of redemption with impressive victories. United dismantled Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in Spain, while Tottenham defeated Norway's Bodo/Glimt 3-1 at home.

Both English clubs have faced disappointing domestic campaigns, languishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League. However, the Europa League presents a lifeline, with the potential for silverware and a coveted spot in next season's Champions League.

United delivered an outstanding performance, securing a commanding lead with goals from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, despite Bruno adding two to his season tally. Meanwhile, Tottenham's early lead set the tone for their victory, bolstering manager Ange Postecoglou's reputation as a winner in his second season.

(With inputs from agencies.)