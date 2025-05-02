Riyad Mahrez Champions Al-Ahli's Asian Quest

Al-Ahli winger Riyad Mahrez is rallying his team to prevent complacency as they prepare to face Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in a bid to clinch their first Asian Champions League Elite title on Saturday.

The Jeddah club holds a home advantage at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, stepping into their third finals attempt after past losses in 1986 and 2012. Despite their status as favorites, enhanced by high-profile players like Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney, and Franck Kessie, Mahrez insists on seizing the opportunity this occasion presents.

Reflecting on his experiences, including past successes with Manchester City and Algeria, Mahrez is eager to add this trophy from another continent to his achievements. He remains focused on delivering results, acknowledging the rarity of such finals and promising to give his all in pursuit of victory.

