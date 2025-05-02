Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, India Cuts Ties with Pakistan

On April 22, 1983 World Cup legend Kapil Dev and former Indian shuttler Pullela Gopichand condemned a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left several injured.

Reacting firmly, the Indian government severed diplomatic relations with Pakistan. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) received detailed briefings on the attack during its April 23 meeting, with Kapil Dev voicing his support for the government's decisions.

Pullela Gopichand lauded the government's response, emphasizing the need to bring the perpetrators to justice, while offering condolences to the victims' families. The CCS condemned the attack and discussed cross-border linkages, especially in light of successful elections and economic progress in the region.

The government announced stringent measures, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, to assert a strong stance against Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism. Following the attack, all types of visas for Pakistani citizens were revoked, prompting the return of 786 Pakistani nationals via the Attari border by April 30.

Amidst these developments, Kapil Dev highlighted Uttar Pradesh's progress, stating the unprecedented logistical challenge posed by the 2025 Maha Kumbh would positively impact the state, as Prayagraj prepares to accommodate 60 crore visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)