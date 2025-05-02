China and Japan Set for Sudirman Cup Semi-Final Showdown
China secured their place in the Sudirman Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 victory over Malaysia and will face Japan, who defeated Taiwan. South Korea and Indonesia also advanced to the semis. The competition featured strong performances, including rematches from the Olympics and notable victories from top players.
Hosts and reigning champions China triumphed over Malaysia with a decisive 3-0 win, progressing to face Japan in the Sudirman Cup semi-finals. Japan advanced similarly with a victory against Taiwan, mirroring China's dominant performance.
China's victory was highlighted by Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping avenging their Paris Games defeat in the mixed doubles, and Shi Yuqi's commanding men's singles win. Olympic champion Chen Yufei rounded out the triumph with a sweeping victory in the women's singles.
Meanwhile, South Korea and Indonesia also claimed their semi-final spots with wins against Denmark and Thailand, respectively. The tournament saw gripping matches and intense contests, setting the stage for exciting semi-final clashes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudirman Cup
- China
- badminton
- Malaysia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Olympics
- Feng Yanzhe
- Chen Yufei
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan
Trump's Trade Tango: Japan Takes the Lead
Tensions Escalate: US-South Korea Drills Trigger North Korean Retaliation Threats
Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys B-1B Bomber in Joint Drill with South Korea
Trump's Surprise Trade Talks with Japan: A Step Toward Resolution?