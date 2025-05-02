China and Japan Set for Sudirman Cup Semi-Final Showdown

Hosts and reigning champions China triumphed over Malaysia with a decisive 3-0 win, progressing to face Japan in the Sudirman Cup semi-finals. Japan advanced similarly with a victory against Taiwan, mirroring China's dominant performance.

China's victory was highlighted by Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping avenging their Paris Games defeat in the mixed doubles, and Shi Yuqi's commanding men's singles win. Olympic champion Chen Yufei rounded out the triumph with a sweeping victory in the women's singles.

Meanwhile, South Korea and Indonesia also claimed their semi-final spots with wins against Denmark and Thailand, respectively. The tournament saw gripping matches and intense contests, setting the stage for exciting semi-final clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)