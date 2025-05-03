Left Menu

Cricket's Digital Transformation: Players Becoming Their Own Broadcasters

In the modern era of cricket, players like Anil Kumble and Matthew Hayden acknowledge the shift towards content-driven popularity. Cricketers are increasingly embracing personal branding opportunities, leveraging social media and digital platforms. This has ushered in a transformative era where players can become broadcasters of their own brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:10 IST
  • India

In an era dominated by digital content, legendary cricket icon Anil Kumble and former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden shed light on the transformative journey of modern-day cricketers. They assert that today's players are more open to sharing their personal 'spaces' and showcasing their personas through various platforms, including social media.

During a panel at the WAVES Summit, the duo discussed how the emergence of innovative broadcasting tools has led to a shift in player and audience engagement. Kumble highlighted that, unlike in the past, players are now comfortable with cameras in their dressing rooms, transforming the traditional broadcasting landscape of cricket.

Kumble and Hayden agree that the power of personal branding now rivals cricket administrations. With AI accelerating innovations, players have become broadcasters of their own narratives, integrated deeply into the fabric of the sport's evolving landscape.

