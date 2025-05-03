Volleyball Tournament Shifts Amid Regional Tensions

The Central Asian Volleyball tournament has been moved to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, following India's withdrawal in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, India. This decision was made by the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA), according to a senior official from the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

Despite India pulling out, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation expressed disappointment over the move, yet acknowledged the CAVA General Body's decision to shift the event. The tournament's schedule remains unchanged, with participation from Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The withdrawal occurred after the Indian government revoked the team's NOC post the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Consequently, tensions between India and Pakistan have risen, influencing India's decision to exit the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)