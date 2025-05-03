Left Menu

Volleyball Tournament Shifts Amid Regional Tensions

India withdrew from the Central Asian Volleyball tournament following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The tournament, initially to be held in Islamabad, has been relocated to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after 26 civilians died in the attack, leading to India's exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:34 IST
Volleyball Tournament Shifts Amid Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Central Asian Volleyball tournament has been moved to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, following India's withdrawal in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, India. This decision was made by the Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA), according to a senior official from the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

Despite India pulling out, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation expressed disappointment over the move, yet acknowledged the CAVA General Body's decision to shift the event. The tournament's schedule remains unchanged, with participation from Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The withdrawal occurred after the Indian government revoked the team's NOC post the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Consequently, tensions between India and Pakistan have risen, influencing India's decision to exit the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025