Kagiso Rabada's Unexpected IPL Departure Over Drug Suspension

In a startling disclosure, renowned South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has confirmed his exit from the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a provisional suspension after testing positive for a prohibited recreational drug.

The pacer, who was representing Gujarat Titans and had been acquired for Rs 10.75 crore, left the league citing personal reasons. Rabada clarified in a statement issued through the South African Cricketers' Association that the suspension stemmed from an adverse analytical finding.

The cricket star, nearing his 30th birthday, expressed remorse over the incident. Rabada's participation in the upcoming World Test Championship final is now uncertain, pending outcomes from the South African Anti-Doping body and World Anti-Doping Agency regulations. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about his future.

(With inputs from agencies.)