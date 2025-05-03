Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada's Unexpected IPL Departure Over Drug Suspension

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada has left the IPL mid-season due to a provisional suspension for using a banned recreational drug. Rabada, who played for Gujarat Titans, is assessing his future participation, including the World Test Championship final. He thanked supporters and vowed to move past this incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:58 IST
Kagiso Rabada's Unexpected IPL Departure Over Drug Suspension
Kagiso Rabada
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a startling disclosure, renowned South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has confirmed his exit from the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a provisional suspension after testing positive for a prohibited recreational drug.

The pacer, who was representing Gujarat Titans and had been acquired for Rs 10.75 crore, left the league citing personal reasons. Rabada clarified in a statement issued through the South African Cricketers' Association that the suspension stemmed from an adverse analytical finding.

The cricket star, nearing his 30th birthday, expressed remorse over the incident. Rabada's participation in the upcoming World Test Championship final is now uncertain, pending outcomes from the South African Anti-Doping body and World Anti-Doping Agency regulations. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about his future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025