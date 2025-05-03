Left Menu

Leipzig's Stoppage-Time Equalizer Delays Bayern's Title Celebration

Harry Kane anticipated his first career title with Bayern Munich, but Yussuf Poulsen's late goal for Leipzig extended the wait. Despite a likely Bundesliga victory, Bayern must avoid losses in their final games to secure the championship. Kane missed the match due to suspension.

Harry Kane was on the brink of celebrating his first career title with Bayern Munich until Yussuf Poulsen's dramatic equalizer for Leipzig denied the team a confirmed win. The game ended in a 3-3 draw on a rainy night filled with suspense and tense moments.

Although Bayern Munich remains poised to clinch the Bundesliga championship, the thrill of the title is postponed for now. Bayer Leverkusen still has a slim chance, needing to win their remaining matches and overcome a significant goal difference, provided Bayern succumbs to losses in their final fixtures.

Kane, a 31-year-old renowned for his near-misses, was suspended and could only watch as Leipzig outperformed in the first half. Despite Bayern's comeback in the second half, Leipzig's last-minute goal halted the celebrations, leaving Kane and the fans waiting.

