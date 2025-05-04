Pitlane Chaos: Verstappen's Penalty Plagues Miami GP

The Miami Grand Prix witnessed a chaotic pitlane incident involving Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli, prompting heated discussions and strategic setbacks. Red Bull's Verstappen was penalized 10 seconds after being released into Mercedes' pole-sitter Antonelli's path, affecting both contenders' standings.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner attributed the mishap to human error, expressing determination to learn from the costly mistake. Despite the penalty, Verstappen maintained his third overall position but slipped further behind McLaren's leading Oscar Piastri.

Tension rose as Mercedes' Toto Wolff criticized the judgment displayed during the incident. Antonelli, at 18 making F1 history, experienced a tough race weekend, dropping from pole to 10th, yet remained focused on learning from the experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)