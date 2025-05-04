Left Menu

Sri Lanka Opts to Field Against India in Women's ODI Tri-series Clash

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu chose to field first in the Women's ODI Tri-series match against India. India currently leads the standings, while Sri Lanka is second, and South Africa has yet to secure a win. The match is crucial for maintaining standings within the tournament.

In the ongoing Women's ODI Tri-series, Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu opted to field first against India after winning the toss. The decision was made during the Sunday face-off between the two leading teams.

India currently dominates the standings, boasting an undefeated record from their two matches. Hosts Sri Lanka, with one win and one loss, trail behind. Meanwhile, South Africa, the third team in the tournament, has faced defeats in their opening two matches.

This fixture holds significance as both India and Sri Lanka vie to strengthen their positions. Team India fields prominent players such as Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whereas Sri Lanka is led by skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani behind the stumps.

