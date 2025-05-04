Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Triumphs in Australia Tour Finale

The Indian women's hockey team secured a thrilling 1-0 victory against Australia in their final match, wrapping up their tour on a high note. Striker Navneet Kaur scored the decisive goal in the second quarter, leading India to their only win in a series of five matches.

Indian Women's Hockey Triumphs in Australia Tour Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian women's hockey team concluded their tour in Australia with an impressive victory, defeating the hosts 1-0 in a tightly contested match on Sunday. Striker Navneet Kaur delivered the crucial goal in the 21st minute at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

Throughout their tour, India faced setbacks, losing twice to Australia 'A' and again to the senior side. However, in their final appearance, they showcased exceptional form and determination. India's defense was impeccable, thwarting Australia's penalty corner attempts early on.

Navneet Kaur's field goal six minutes into the second quarter secured India's lead, a lead they maintained throughout the match. Despite pressing efforts from Australia, the Indian defense held firm in the latter stages, ensuring a memorable triumph for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

