PM Modi Launches Seventh Khelo India Youth Games with Ambitious Vision

In a significant move to bolster India's emerging sports culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Seventh Khelo India Youth Games, addressing the athletes, coaches, and officials via videoconferencing. His remarks celebrated the congregation of talent from across the country, noting the dedication and resilience driving India's young athletes.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to sports as a tool for national pride and soft power, highlighting the strategic importance of events like Khelo India. He underscored the transformative potential of continuous sports events, which empower young athletes to refine their skills and showcase exceptional talent during competitions held across multiple cities in Bihar.

With an ambitious vision for the future, Modi reiterated India's dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics and detailed efforts to strengthen the domestic sports ecosystem through initiatives like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium scheme. The emphasis on traditional games and expanding career avenues in sports underscores the government's holistic approach to sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)