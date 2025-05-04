Naomi Osaka Triumphs in France, Claims First Title Post-Maternity

Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return to the WTA Tour, clinching her first title since her maternity break at the L'Open 35 De Saint Malo in France. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, secured the WTA 125 title by defeating Slovenia's unseeded Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final on Sunday.

Osaka, seeded second in the tournament, did not encounter any seeded players en route to her victory. This win represents a significant milestone as it's her first title on clay and eighth singles title overall. Her triumph comes after her last major win at the 2021 Australian Open. The former world number one will rise to 48 in the WTA Rankings, her highest in the past three months, as she gears up for the French Open starting on May 25.

After giving birth to her daughter in July 2023, Osaka made a comeback to the WTA Tour at the start of the 2024 season, having been away from competitive play since September 2022. Known for her Olympic participation, Osaka was the final torchbearer in the Tokyo 2020 Games (held in 2021) and competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics, reaching the first round.

(With inputs from agencies.)