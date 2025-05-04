Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Triumphs in France, Claims First Title Post-Maternity

Naomi Osaka clinched her first WTA Tour title post-maternity, securing the L'Open 35 De Saint Malo in France. The Japanese tennis ace defeated Kaja Juvan in the final, marking her eighth career singles title and first clay win. She will now compete in the French Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:22 IST
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in France, Claims First Title Post-Maternity
Naomi Osaka. (Photo- @wta X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return to the WTA Tour, clinching her first title since her maternity break at the L'Open 35 De Saint Malo in France. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, secured the WTA 125 title by defeating Slovenia's unseeded Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final on Sunday.

Osaka, seeded second in the tournament, did not encounter any seeded players en route to her victory. This win represents a significant milestone as it's her first title on clay and eighth singles title overall. Her triumph comes after her last major win at the 2021 Australian Open. The former world number one will rise to 48 in the WTA Rankings, her highest in the past three months, as she gears up for the French Open starting on May 25.

After giving birth to her daughter in July 2023, Osaka made a comeback to the WTA Tour at the start of the 2024 season, having been away from competitive play since September 2022. Known for her Olympic participation, Osaka was the final torchbearer in the Tokyo 2020 Games (held in 2021) and competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics, reaching the first round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025