River Plate Triumphs in Apertura with Decisive Victory Over Velez Sarsfield
River Plate secured a 4-1 victory against Velez Sarsfield, becoming runners-up in Group B of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament. This win advanced them to the last-16 stage where they will face Barracas Central. Key goals from Driussi, Colidio, Fernandez, and Borja highlighted their dominant performance.
River Plate concluded the first phase of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament as the runner-up in Group B, following a decisive 4-1 home victory over Velez Sarsfield on Sunday. This win sets up a promising last-16 encounter with Barracas Central.
During the match at Mas Monumental stadium, River took a commanding lead with goals from Sebastian Driussi early in the game. Facundo Colidio enhanced the score with a dazzling run, followed by Ignacio Fernandez capitalizing on a goalkeeper error. Despite Velez's brief resurgence with a goal before halftime, River maintained control.
Head coach Marcelo Gallardo expressed satisfaction with the performance, particularly lauding the team's first-half effort. River held their ground through the second half's challenges, including heavy rain, solidifying their win with a late penalty conversion by Miguel Borja. Velez finished 13th, missing advancement opportunities.
