River Plate Triumphs in Apertura with Decisive Victory Over Velez Sarsfield

River Plate concluded the first phase of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament as the runner-up in Group B, following a decisive 4-1 home victory over Velez Sarsfield on Sunday. This win sets up a promising last-16 encounter with Barracas Central.

During the match at Mas Monumental stadium, River took a commanding lead with goals from Sebastian Driussi early in the game. Facundo Colidio enhanced the score with a dazzling run, followed by Ignacio Fernandez capitalizing on a goalkeeper error. Despite Velez's brief resurgence with a goal before halftime, River maintained control.

Head coach Marcelo Gallardo expressed satisfaction with the performance, particularly lauding the team's first-half effort. River held their ground through the second half's challenges, including heavy rain, solidifying their win with a late penalty conversion by Miguel Borja. Velez finished 13th, missing advancement opportunities.

