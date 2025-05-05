Left Menu

River Plate Triumphs in Apertura with Decisive Victory Over Velez Sarsfield

River Plate secured a 4-1 victory against Velez Sarsfield, becoming runners-up in Group B of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament. This win advanced them to the last-16 stage where they will face Barracas Central. Key goals from Driussi, Colidio, Fernandez, and Borja highlighted their dominant performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:26 IST
River Plate Triumphs in Apertura with Decisive Victory Over Velez Sarsfield
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

River Plate concluded the first phase of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament as the runner-up in Group B, following a decisive 4-1 home victory over Velez Sarsfield on Sunday. This win sets up a promising last-16 encounter with Barracas Central.

During the match at Mas Monumental stadium, River took a commanding lead with goals from Sebastian Driussi early in the game. Facundo Colidio enhanced the score with a dazzling run, followed by Ignacio Fernandez capitalizing on a goalkeeper error. Despite Velez's brief resurgence with a goal before halftime, River maintained control.

Head coach Marcelo Gallardo expressed satisfaction with the performance, particularly lauding the team's first-half effort. River held their ground through the second half's challenges, including heavy rain, solidifying their win with a late penalty conversion by Miguel Borja. Velez finished 13th, missing advancement opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025