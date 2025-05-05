Left Menu

Olympic Medallist Hayden Wilde Injured in Japan Bike Crash

Twice Olympic triathlon medallist Hayden Wilde, 27, is hospitalized in Japan after suffering broken ribs, a scapular fracture, and lung injuries in a bike crash. Shared on social media, Wilde updates fans from his hospital bed, revealing the extent of his injuries and expected recovery stay.

Twenty-seven-year-old Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde is recuperating in a Japanese hospital following a biking accident that left him with multiple injuries.

Known for his impressive performances at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris Games, Wilde detailed his injuries on social media, sharing that he had broken ribs, a scapular fracture, and lung damage.

Currently unable to travel due to lung injuries, the New Zealander expects to remain in Japan for several weeks as he recuperates. Wilde was in Japan after a recent race when the accident took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

