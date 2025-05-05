Sweeping Victory: Indian Disabled Cricket Team Dominates Sri Lanka
The Indian Physical Disability cricket team achieved a sweeping 5-0 victory against Sri Lanka in the T20 series for the PD Deepaka Lohia Memorial Trophy. The series spanned from April 26 to May 5 at Kini Cricket Ground. Key players were Narendra Mangore and Ravindra Sante.
In a spectacular display of skill and strategy, the Indian Physical Disability cricket team achieved a clean sweep against Sri Lanka, winning the T20 series 5-0 for the PD Deepaka Lohia Memorial Trophy.
The series, held at Kini Cricket Ground from April 26 to May 5, showcased India's dominance, particularly in the decisive fifth match, where India posted a massive 191 for five and dismissed Sri Lanka for 88 in 15 overs.
Narendra Mangore and Ravindra Sante were stars of the series, with the team receiving Rs 2 lakh as the winning prize, while the Sri Lankan team took home Rs 50,000 and trophies despite a hard-fought effort.
