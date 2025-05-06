Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Opening Woes: A Dangerous Sign for T20 Ambitions

After a washout against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals' inconsistent top order poses a threat to their playoff aspirations. Sanjay Bangar critiques their unstable opening combinations, pointing to troubling statistics. Despite a resilient middle-order performance, DC's fluctuating form is evident in their standings and potential future clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST
DC's opening has been poor this season. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has expressed significant concerns over Delhi Capitals' opening lineup following their recent washout against Sunrisers Hyderabad, labeling the lackluster performances from the openers as a 'danger sign' for the team's T20 hopes. The franchise, after a promising start, now finds its playoff dreams under threat.

In his remarks on 'Match Centre Live' on JioHotstar, Bangar highlighted how the team's top order has struggled for consistency, saying, 'They have lost momentum, and when the openers do not fire, it is always a danger sign for any T20 team.' He stressed that poor starts compound pressure on the middle order and destabilize the usual strategy.

Despite losing early wickets, a commendable partnership between Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs gave Delhi Capitals a fighting chance, rescuing them from what could have been a competitive disadvantage. The Capitals have used six different opening combinations and have yet to find stability, with the team now sitting at the fifth spot in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

