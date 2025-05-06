Real Madrid Targets Trent Alexander-Arnold for Club World Cup Crusade

La Liga's powerhouse, Real Madrid, has made an approach to Liverpool regarding the early acquisition of English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, aiming to field him in the upcoming Club World Cup this June, as reported by Sky Sports.

Trent recently declared the end of his two-decade tenure with Liverpool, expressing his desire for new challenges. His contract expires on June 30, while Real Madrid is set for its initial encounter against Al Hilal on June 18 in Miami.

Sky Sports indicates that Real Madrid is poised to follow up on their proposal, intent on securing Trent for the tournament. Should Liverpool retain him until the expiration of his contract, Trent would be available for the latter tournament stages, missing initial games against teams such as Al Hilal, Pachuca, and Salzburg.

Clubs have the opportunity to harness a special in-tournament window for player registration from June 27 to July 3. Trent has verbally committed to joining Los Blancos post his Liverpool departure.

Trent expressed his sentiments in a statement by Liverpool, highlighting the difficulty of leaving after two decades of dedication and fulfillment at the club. An academy product since age six, he made his senior debut in 2016 and has since accrued 352 appearances, with 23 goals and multiple trophies, including two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a Club World Cup. He now seeks fresh challenges to develop further as both a player and person.

(With inputs from agencies.)