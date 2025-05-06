Kashvee Gautam's Injury Opens Doors for Kranti Goud in International Cricket
Kashvee Gautam’s injury cuts her international campaign short, opening the door for Kranti Goud in the women's tri-series involving India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. Despite a promising start in the WPL, Gautam's debut series was unremarkable, prompting the inclusion of uncapped Goud into the Indian squad.
Kashvee Gautam's international debut campaign has been abruptly curtailed due to an injury, sidelining her from the ongoing women's tri-series featuring India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. The right-arm pacer failed to make a remarkable mark, securing no wickets and scoring 22 runs across three matches.
In her opening game against Sri Lanka, Gautam bowled eight overs, conceding 28 runs, as India clinched a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. Her subsequent performances against South Africa and Sri Lanka yielded figures of 0-47 and 0-23, respectively. Gautam's selection followed her impressive stint in the Women Premier League (WPL) 2025, representing Gujarat Giants.
Stepping into Gautam's place is uncapped Kranti Goud, who has shown promise in the domestic circuit and WPL, notably playing for UP Warriorz. Goud's standout performances, including taking four wickets for 25 runs against formidable opponents, underscore her potential as she joins a squad spearheaded by Harmanpreet Kaur, aiming to strengthen India's position atop the tri-series leaderboard.
