Alpine F1 Team Shakes Up Leadership Amid Major Changes

Oliver Oakes has stepped down as principal of the Alpine F1 team, with seasoned manager Flavio Briatore taking over. The change comes as the team considers driver lineup changes ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, amid Briatore's controversial return to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:21 IST
Oliver Oakes has resigned from his position as principal of the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team. The British-based team announced that Flavio Briatore, a former team boss, will take over Oakes's duties immediately.

This management shuffle comes as Alpine hints at replacing current Australian driver Jack Doohan with Argentina's Franco Colapinto for the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Briatore, credited with major past successes, remains a disputed figure in the racing world due to his previous ban over the 'Crashgate' scandal.

Alpine's recent performance has been underwhelming with the team holding ninth place out of ten after six races. With Briatore's involvement, the team may be setting up for a pivotal shift in strategy and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

