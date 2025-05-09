Left Menu

FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams in 2031, Boosting Global Competitiveness

FIFA's Council has approved the expansion of the women's World Cup to 48 teams from 2031 onwards, adopting a 12-group format. This move aims to develop women's football globally, following the success of the 2023 edition. The decision is seen as a step towards inclusivity and competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:37 IST
FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams in 2031, Boosting Global Competitiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has announced that the Women's World Cup will expand to 48 teams starting from the 2031 edition, following approval by the Council during a virtual meeting on Friday. The change mirrors the upcoming expansion of the men's World Cup in 2026, increasing the number of matches to 104 and extending the tournament by one week.

The move aims to further develop women's football globally, following the success of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which featured 32 teams. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of the expansion, stating it grants more associations the opportunity to advance their women's football infrastructure.

The United States is expected to host the 2031 edition, as the sole bidder, with the United Kingdom bidding for 2035. Despite concerns about potential one-sided matches, the expansion is celebrated for its promise to enhance global competitiveness and inclusivity in women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025