FIFA Expands Women's World Cup to 48 Teams in 2031, Boosting Global Competitiveness
FIFA's Council has approved the expansion of the women's World Cup to 48 teams from 2031 onwards, adopting a 12-group format. This move aims to develop women's football globally, following the success of the 2023 edition. The decision is seen as a step towards inclusivity and competitiveness.
FIFA has announced that the Women's World Cup will expand to 48 teams starting from the 2031 edition, following approval by the Council during a virtual meeting on Friday. The change mirrors the upcoming expansion of the men's World Cup in 2026, increasing the number of matches to 104 and extending the tournament by one week.
The move aims to further develop women's football globally, following the success of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which featured 32 teams. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of the expansion, stating it grants more associations the opportunity to advance their women's football infrastructure.
The United States is expected to host the 2031 edition, as the sole bidder, with the United Kingdom bidding for 2035. Despite concerns about potential one-sided matches, the expansion is celebrated for its promise to enhance global competitiveness and inclusivity in women's football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
