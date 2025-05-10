Left Menu

Current Sports Highlights: Shifts, Scandals, and New Prospects in Motion

The current sports landscape is buzzing with shifts and developments. Sergio Perez enters talks with Alpine, Brittney Griner reinvigorates her basketball passion with Atlanta Dream, and Marc Lasry countersues in a misconduct case. FIFA approves a 48-team women's World Cup, and Ashton Jeanty signs a lucrative deal with the Raiders.

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is in the midst of negotiations for a potential move to Alpine for the 2026 Formula One season. As a driver, his future with Cadillac is uncertain amid several options under consideration.

In basketball, Brittney Griner has reinvigorated her career by joining the Atlanta Dream, a drastic move from her previous long-term stint with the Phoenix Mercury.

Elsewhere, Marc Lasry, former co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, faces a $100 million countersuit in a sexual misconduct case, adding layers of complexity to ongoing legal battles.

