Current Sports Highlights: Shifts, Scandals, and New Prospects in Motion

Sergio Perez is in the midst of negotiations for a potential move to Alpine for the 2026 Formula One season. As a driver, his future with Cadillac is uncertain amid several options under consideration.

In basketball, Brittney Griner has reinvigorated her career by joining the Atlanta Dream, a drastic move from her previous long-term stint with the Phoenix Mercury.

Elsewhere, Marc Lasry, former co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, faces a $100 million countersuit in a sexual misconduct case, adding layers of complexity to ongoing legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)