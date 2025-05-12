Record-Breaking Feats and Rising Stars Shine at Khelo India Youth Games
The Khelo India Youth Games witnessed a series of record-breaking performances, with Sairaj Pardeshi of Maharashtra making headlines by setting three national records in weightlifting. The event also saw remarkable achievements across athletics and kalarippayattu, significantly impacting the medal tally for various states, particularly Maharashtra and Kerala.
Sairaj Pardeshi of Maharashtra captured attention with record-breaking performances at the Khelo India Youth Games, setting new benchmarks in the 81kg weightlifting category. His exceptional feats contributed to Maharashtra's dominance, securing the top spot in the medal tally with 35 gold medals.
The athletics segment at Patliputra Sports Complex also saw history being rewritten, with four new meet records. Notable performances include Jithin Arjunan's 7.65m long jump and Kadir Khan's 47.67 seconds in the under-18 400m heats.
In kalarippayattu, Kerala impressed by winning all available gold medals, climbing from 11th to sixth place in the medal race. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir celebrated their first medal since 2021, a bronze in the boys' chuvadukal individual event.
