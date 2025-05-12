Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Honoring Bravery and Diplomacy in India's Military Response

A poster at Eden Gardens in Kolkata displayed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor, a response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The operations, aimed at eliminating terrorists, involved airstrikes and diplomatic talks, with both nations agreeing to a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:52 IST
Poster at Eden Gardens (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heartfelt poster thanking the Indian Armed Forces was spotted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, drawing attention to the recent military endeavor, Operation Sindoor.

Launched in response to last month's brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the operation successfully neutralized over 100 terrorists while conducting precision airstrikes on 11 airbases, countering aggressive moves by the Pakistan military.

The meticulously coordinated operations across air, land, and sea were executed with restraint to ensure minimal civilian casualties. On Saturday, a crucial dialogue unfolded between Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations and his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, culminating in an agreement to cease hostilities across all terrains commencing at 5 pm. Further discussions ensued on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

