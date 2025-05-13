Coco Gauff's Clay Court Mastery: Youngest to WTA 1000 Quarter-Finals

At just 21, Coco Gauff has made history by becoming the youngest to secure a place in four WTA 1000 quarter-finals on clay, dominating Emma Raducanu 6-1 6-2 in Rome. Gauff is growing more adept with each game on clay, eyeing the French Open around the corner.

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, praised her improved forehand during her match against Raducanu. 'Especially on this surface, I think I can do a lot with it,' she said, expressing satisfaction with her performance and control over the match.

As she continues honing her skills, notably her footwork, Gauff looks forward to facing world number seven Mirra Andreeva in the Italian Open quarters on Wednesday. She aims to build on her previous success where she made it to the French Open final in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)