Coco Gauff's Clay Court Mastery: Youngest to WTA 1000 Quarter-Finals
Coco Gauff, at 21, became the youngest player to reach four WTA 1000 quarter-finals on clay after defeating Emma Raducanu in Rome. As she anticipates the French Open, Gauff expressed confidence in her clay court skills, including improved forehand and footwork, ahead of her match against Mirra Andreeva.
At just 21, Coco Gauff has made history by becoming the youngest to secure a place in four WTA 1000 quarter-finals on clay, dominating Emma Raducanu 6-1 6-2 in Rome. Gauff is growing more adept with each game on clay, eyeing the French Open around the corner.
Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, praised her improved forehand during her match against Raducanu. 'Especially on this surface, I think I can do a lot with it,' she said, expressing satisfaction with her performance and control over the match.
As she continues honing her skills, notably her footwork, Gauff looks forward to facing world number seven Mirra Andreeva in the Italian Open quarters on Wednesday. She aims to build on her previous success where she made it to the French Open final in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Casper Ruud's Family Legacy: A Tale of Tennis Revenge
India Dominates South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships with Gold Haul
Power Outage Halts Madrid Open Tennis Matches
Power Outage Disrupts Madrid Open: Tennis Matches and City Infrastructure Affected
Breaking Barriers: The USTA & ATA's Push for Diversity in Tennis