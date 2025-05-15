Bologna Triumphs: A Historic Coppa Italia Victory After 51 Years

In a momentous victory, Bologna clinched the Coppa Italia title for the first time in 51 years, overcoming AC Milan 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. The win marked a significant milestone for manager Vincenzo Italiano, celebrating his first major trophy success.

Bologna's triumph followed a recent 3-1 Serie A loss to Milan, showcasing their ability to learn and adapt. Italiano expressed pride in his team's performance, acknowledging their strategic response to Milan's tactics in the second half.

The victory was not just a personal achievement for Italiano but also a testament to the resilience and teamwork displayed by Bologna. Dan Ndoye, the match's sole goalscorer, commended the team's defensive strength and highlighted the joy shared by fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)