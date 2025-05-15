Alexis Ohanian Bets Big on Women's Sports with Chelsea Stake

Alexis Ohanian, the famed Reddit co-founder and husband to tennis icon Serena Williams, has officially acquired a stake in Chelsea's Women's Super League team. Announcing the move on Wednesday, Ohanian highlighted his dedication to women's sports, stating his commitment to make Chelsea Women a beloved team in the U.S.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur invested 20 million pounds, appreciating the club's value at approximately 200 million pounds, according to sources. This isn't Ohanian's first venture into women's soccer; he was a key player behind Angel City's launch and remains passionate about advancing the sport.

Alongside his investment, Ohanian plans to attend Chelsea's pivotal FA Cup final clash against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. The team's sale to BlueCo last June signaled a new chapter, and under Mandhar's leadership, Chelsea Women clinched another unbeaten WSL title.

