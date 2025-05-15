Left Menu

Historic Showdown: Australia vs South Africa in $3.6M WTC Final

Australia and South Africa will clash in the World Test Championship final, with the winners earning $3.6 million. The ICC has increased the prize money to emphasize the importance of test cricket. Australia's Pat Cummins and South Africa's Temba Bavuma are determined to lead their teams to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:56 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the World Test Championship (WTC), Australia will take on South Africa in the final, eyeing a lucrative $3.6 million prize. This rise in winnings highlights the International Cricket Council's (ICC) focus on boosting test cricket's profile globally.

The runners-up are set to secure $2.1 million, a notable increase from previous tournaments. The ICC's strategy underscores its dedication to elevating the prestige of test cricket, as it enters the fourth cycle of the championship.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, aims to defend their title at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma aspires to clinch their first ICC title, emphasizing the game's significance in the world of cricket.

