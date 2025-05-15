Left Menu

WTA Chief Steve Simon Announces Retirement Amid Controversial Tenure

Steve Simon, chairman of the WTA Tour, plans to retire in December. Known for his financial advancements but criticized for controversies, Simon faced legal challenges and backlash over deals with Saudi Arabia. His leadership included a WTA boycott of China, raising questions about Peng Shuai's safety.

WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon has announced his intention to retire by December, marking the end of a controversial yet impactful tenure.

Simon, who previously directed the BNP Paribas Open, made notable strides for women's tennis, securing $400 million in player compensation and forming strategic partnerships.

However, his leadership faced criticism over geopolitical tensions and ethical concerns, including deals with Saudi Arabia and a complex boycott of China regarding Peng Shuai's claims.

