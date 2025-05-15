WTA Chief Steve Simon Announces Retirement Amid Controversial Tenure

WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon has announced his intention to retire by December, marking the end of a controversial yet impactful tenure.

Simon, who previously directed the BNP Paribas Open, made notable strides for women's tennis, securing $400 million in player compensation and forming strategic partnerships.

However, his leadership faced criticism over geopolitical tensions and ethical concerns, including deals with Saudi Arabia and a complex boycott of China regarding Peng Shuai's claims.

