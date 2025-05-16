Blackmail Scandal Engulfs Tottenham Captain Son Heung-min

South Korean authorities are moving to arrest two individuals detained on suspicion of attempting to blackmail Tottenham's captain, Son Heung-min. The suspects include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, according to Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

The 32-year-old English Premier League star filed a complaint with Seoul police, alleging the young woman claimed to be pregnant with his child and demanded money for her silence.

Son Heung-min's agency, Son & Football Limited, affirmed the star player's victim status. Meanwhile, as investigations continue, Son is gearing up to lead Tottenham in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)