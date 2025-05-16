Left Menu

Blackmail Scandal Engulfs Tottenham Captain Son Heung-min

South Korean police are seeking to arrest two individuals suspected of blackmailing Tottenham captain Son Heung-min. The South Korean star, who has played 451 games for Tottenham, filed a complaint after a woman claimed she was pregnant with his child. Investigations are ongoing as Son prepares for the Europa League final.

Seoul | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:21 IST
Son Heung-min
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean authorities are moving to arrest two individuals detained on suspicion of attempting to blackmail Tottenham's captain, Son Heung-min. The suspects include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, according to Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

The 32-year-old English Premier League star filed a complaint with Seoul police, alleging the young woman claimed to be pregnant with his child and demanded money for her silence.

Son Heung-min's agency, Son & Football Limited, affirmed the star player's victim status. Meanwhile, as investigations continue, Son is gearing up to lead Tottenham in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

