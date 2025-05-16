Petra Sörling Faces Tough Election in ITTF Amid Growing Women's Leadership in Sports

Petra Sörling, the trailblazing president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), is gearing up for a pivotal election face-off on May 27 in Doha. Sörling, who has led the ITTF since 2021, will go head-to-head against Khalil al-Mohannadi, a seasoned figure in the federation's political landscape since 1997.

The election comes amid a backdrop of increasing female leadership in global sports organizations. Sörling, an International Olympic Committee member since early 2023, aims to continue her efforts to enhance the sport's global reach and revenue, boasting a threefold rise in ITTF's commercial revenue since 2019.

As the ITTF prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with plans for an expanded venue, Sörling emphasizes the need for unity within the federation, expressing hope for a solution ensuring no internal divides emerge from the upcoming vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)