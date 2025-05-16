Left Menu

Petra Sörling Faces Tough Election in ITTF Amid Growing Women's Leadership in Sports

Petra Sörling, the president of the International Table Tennis Federation, faces an election challenge against Khalil al-Mohannadi from Qatar. As one of the few women leading Olympic sports, Sörling stresses the importance of democratic processes in the upcoming vote. Her achievements include increasing ITTF revenue and successful Olympic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 09:27 IST
Petra Sörling Faces Tough Election in ITTF Amid Growing Women's Leadership in Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Petra Sörling, the trailblazing president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), is gearing up for a pivotal election face-off on May 27 in Doha. Sörling, who has led the ITTF since 2021, will go head-to-head against Khalil al-Mohannadi, a seasoned figure in the federation's political landscape since 1997.

The election comes amid a backdrop of increasing female leadership in global sports organizations. Sörling, an International Olympic Committee member since early 2023, aims to continue her efforts to enhance the sport's global reach and revenue, boasting a threefold rise in ITTF's commercial revenue since 2019.

As the ITTF prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with plans for an expanded venue, Sörling emphasizes the need for unity within the federation, expressing hope for a solution ensuring no internal divides emerge from the upcoming vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025