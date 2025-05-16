Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium Honors Cricket Legends with New Stands

Wankhede Stadium unveiled new stands honoring cricket figures like Sharad Pawar and Rohit Sharma. Supriya Sule expressed pride in her father's contributions. Rohit Sharma, one of India's greatest batters, expressed gratitude for being recognized during his playing career. These dedications highlight cricket's rich legacy and ongoing impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:12 IST
Supriya Sule. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, stands named after cricket stalwarts such as Sharad Pawar and Rohit Sharma were inaugurated. Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, expressed deep appreciation for this recognition of her father's contributions to cricket's growth and impact.

Four new stands were introduced, including the Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and Rohit Sharma Stand. A heartfelt tribute was also paid to the late Amol Kale, with the match day office at the MCA Pavilion now named in his memory. Sharad Pawar's history of leadership in cricket, from the BCCI to the ICC, has been monumental.

The event, attended by notable figures such as Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saw Rohit Sharma express his overwhelming gratitude. Known for his remarkable career, Rohit reflects on a legacy marked by his exceptional achievements on the international stage, including three double centuries in ODIs and key captaincy roles. His ongoing influence continues to inspire the cricketing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

