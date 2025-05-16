Rohit Sharma Honored with Stand at Iconic Wankhede Stadium

In an emotional ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, cricket star Rohit Sharma paid tribute to his parents as he unveiled the newly named 'Rohit Sharma Stand'. The ceremony was organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

Sharma, surrounded by family including his wife Ritika, expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices his family made to help him achieve his career goals. Highlighting the significance of the iconic venue, Rohit recalled his dreams of playing for India and his developmental years at the stadium.

His achievements were further lauded by Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, while CM Fadnavis hinted at a potential expansion of venues, promising land proposal consideration for additional stadiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)