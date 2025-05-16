Rohit Sharma Honored with Stand at Iconic Wankhede Stadium
Cricket star Rohit Sharma was emotional as he thanked his parents during a ceremony unveiling 'The Rohit Sharma Stand' at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Joined by family and dignitaries, Sharma celebrated a career milestone while reflecting on his dreams of playing for India and the significance of the iconic venue.
In an emotional ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, cricket star Rohit Sharma paid tribute to his parents as he unveiled the newly named 'Rohit Sharma Stand'. The ceremony was organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.
Sharma, surrounded by family including his wife Ritika, expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices his family made to help him achieve his career goals. Highlighting the significance of the iconic venue, Rohit recalled his dreams of playing for India and his developmental years at the stadium.
His achievements were further lauded by Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, while CM Fadnavis hinted at a potential expansion of venues, promising land proposal consideration for additional stadiums.
