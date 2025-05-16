Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Honored with Stand at Iconic Wankhede Stadium

Cricket star Rohit Sharma was emotional as he thanked his parents during a ceremony unveiling 'The Rohit Sharma Stand' at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Joined by family and dignitaries, Sharma celebrated a career milestone while reflecting on his dreams of playing for India and the significance of the iconic venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:58 IST
Rohit Sharma Honored with Stand at Iconic Wankhede Stadium
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, cricket star Rohit Sharma paid tribute to his parents as he unveiled the newly named 'Rohit Sharma Stand'. The ceremony was organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

Sharma, surrounded by family including his wife Ritika, expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices his family made to help him achieve his career goals. Highlighting the significance of the iconic venue, Rohit recalled his dreams of playing for India and his developmental years at the stadium.

His achievements were further lauded by Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, while CM Fadnavis hinted at a potential expansion of venues, promising land proposal consideration for additional stadiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025