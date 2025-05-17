Vidmar Urges Melbourne City to Stay Composed for A-League Semi-Finals

Melbourne City head coach Aurelio Vidmar has called on his team to keep their cool following a dominant 3-0 win over Western United in the first leg of their A-League semi-final. Vidmar, clearly pleased with the performance, commended his players for capitalizing on their opportunities at pivotal moments in the game.

Despite taking a significant lead, Vidmar reminded his squad that the job is not yet complete. The teams face each other again next Saturday, and the winner will advance to the Grand Final against either Melbourne Victory or Auckland FC. Vidmar stressed the importance of avoiding complacency and maintaining focus for the upcoming match.

Having finished second in the regular season standings, Vidmar brushed off any notions of luck, attributing their success to hard work and determination. As the squad prepares for next week's crucial match, the coach's message is clear: stay calm and finish the task at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)