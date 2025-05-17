Yuki Tsunoda Survives High-Speed Crash During Emilia-Romagna GP Qualifying

Yuki Tsunoda, a driver for Red Bull in Formula 1, was involved in a dramatic crash during the qualifying session for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday. The incident triggered a red flag and brought proceedings to a halt.

Tsunoda lost control of his car after clipping the curb on the inside of a left-hand corner, leading to a crash into the barrier. The high-impact collision caused the car to roll over before it landed back on its wheels.

Despite the severity of the crash, Tsunoda was seen walking away from the car. A reassurance followed from Red Bull via team radio to Tsunoda's teammate, Max Verstappen, noting that Tsunoda was 'OK.' The car was cleared from the track, and qualifying resumed moments later. This marks Tsunoda's fifth race weekend after his promotion to the main Red Bull team.

(With inputs from agencies.)