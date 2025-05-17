Vidarbha Pro T20 League: A New Era for Regional Cricket

The Vidarbha Cricket Association announced the launch of the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League, scheduled from June 5-15 at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. This marks a significant development in the region's cricketing landscape.

The league will feature six men's teams and three women's teams, comprising a blend of emerging players, local heroes, and seasoned participants from the Vidarbha area.

Prashant Vaidya, chairman of the governing council, emphasized the league's objective to provide crucial exposure and recognition for local talent. India pacer Umesh Yadav and former India women's team player Jhulan Goswami are the league's ambassadors.

